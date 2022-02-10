Left Menu

Jharkhand police destroy poppy plants grown illegally

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 10-02-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 00:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The police on Wednesday destroyed poppy plants cultivated illegally on around 20 acres of land in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, an officer said.

The poppy plants were grown on both sides of the Sona river in Rugrudih panchayat within the jurisdiction of the Kuchai police station, known to be a Maoist affected area.

District SP Anand Prakash constituted a special police team comprising personnel of the police and CRPF following complaints that large-scale poppy cultivation is on in Siyadih, Taramba and Ramdih villages.

The team destroyed the plants in those villages on Wednesday.

The SP cautioned that the government representatives such as Mukhiya (village chief), Gram Pradhan, members of Gram Panchayat committee and Aganwadi Sevikas would be held responsible for such illegal activities.

It is mandatory for government representatives to inform the police and the administration about people promoting poppy cultivation within their jurisdiction, he said.

The police on Tuesday destroyed poppy plants cultivated over three acres of land in neighbouring West Singhbhum district.

