Tragic Family Feuds: Violent Endings in Jharkhand

In two separate tragic incidents in Jharkhand, family disputes turned deadly, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. In Ranchi, a 60-year-old man named Govind Sahu was allegedly killed by his son, Kamal Sahu, after refusing a monetary demand of Rs 2 lakh early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at Haratand, with Kamal using a spade as a weapon.

Authorities swiftly arrested Kamal, who confessed to the crime, and have since recovered the murder weapon. Govind Sahu's body was sent for a post-mortem at RIMS, and Kamal is currently in judicial custody following an FIR.

Simultaneously, in Palamu, 19-year-old Sintu Bhuiyan was apprehended for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old brother Pintu in Thekhi village on Monday. The brothers were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the conflict. Police have secured the murder weapon, an axe, and also detained Sintu after an FIR was filed by the deceased brother's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)