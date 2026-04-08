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Web of Deceit: Trafficking Ring from Jharkhand to Myanmar Exposed

Daud Ahmad, accused of being part of an international trafficking network, was arrested in Mumbai. He's alleged to have lured job seekers from Jharkhand into cyber fraud operations in Myanmar. Further investigations aim to identify more victims and accomplices in this sprawling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:02 IST
Web of Deceit: Trafficking Ring from Jharkhand to Myanmar Exposed
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  • India

Daud Ahmad, allegedly involved in an international trafficking network, has been apprehended by the Jharkhand CID in Mumbai. The arrest marks a significant development in combating cyber scams targeting job seekers.

Ahmad is accused of deceiving individuals from Jharkhand with promises of lucrative overseas employment, only to involve them in organized cybercrime in Myanmar. The operation was executed with associates both in India and abroad, officials noted.

While Sartaj Alam, a key associate, has already been arrested, investigators continue to unravel the network's full extent, focusing on identifying additional victims, tracing financial pathways, and capturing remaining conspirators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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