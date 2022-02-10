Left Menu

Five rangers, soldier killed in attack in Benin, park management says

Benin is among the West African coastal countries considered most vulnerable to a spillover of Islamist violence from the landlocked Sahel countries, where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State exert influence over vast tracts of territory. Two soldiers were killed https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/two-killed-islamist-attack-northern-benin-army-says-2021-12-02 and several others wounded in an attack in northern Benin in December. A Benin army vehicle struck an improvised explosive device https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/benin-army-vehicle-strikes-land-mine-security-fears-north-grow-2022-01-06 in a national park near the border with Burkina Faso in January.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 02:04 IST
Five rangers, soldier killed in attack in Benin, park management says

Five rangers and a soldier were killed and 10 others wounded in an ambush by unnamed militants in a northern Benin park on Tuesday, the park's management said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In the afternoon of Tuesday Feb. 8, a team of rangers was ambushed in W National Park in Benin, while carrying out a patrol at the northern limit of the Park where it intersects with Burkina Faso and Niger," African Parks said. Tuesday's attack was the deadliest in a series of recent incidents blamed on militants in the north of the country, increasing fears about widening Islamist violence.

African Parks, the South African non-profit group that manages the W National Park and the Pendjari National Park, said reinforcements from Benin's army and additional rangers have been deployed on the ground. Benin is among the West African coastal countries considered most vulnerable to a spillover of Islamist violence from the landlocked Sahel countries, where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State exert influence over vast tracts of territory.

Two soldiers were killed https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/two-killed-islamist-attack-northern-benin-army-says-2021-12-02 and several others wounded in an attack in northern Benin in December. A Benin army vehicle struck an improvised explosive device https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/benin-army-vehicle-strikes-land-mine-security-fears-north-grow-2022-01-06 in a national park near the border with Burkina Faso in January. Benin's government invited African Parks Network (APN) in May 2017 to take over management of Pendjari. The government coordinated with APN in September 2019 to implement a Priority Intervention Plan to urgently secure W National Park and a full management agreement for W was signed in June 2020.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022