Slovakia gets offer of Czech troops, defence minister says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:38 IST
Slovakia got an offer from the Czech Republic to send troops to the country as part of possible deployments of NATO alliance units, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"We are at the start of discussions," daily Dennik N cited him as saying on its website.

At the end of January, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said the transatlantic alliance was considering deploying some troops in Slovakia along with other countries on its eastern flank in response to the Russian military build-up near Ukraine.

