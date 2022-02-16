Left Menu

Russian armed forces start returning to bases, says western military district

Moscow denies such plans. Russia's southern military district earlier on Wednesday said more forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing but NATO urged Moscow to prove it was pulling back, saying there were signs that more troops were on the way.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 16:41 IST
Russian armed forces have started returning to permanent military bases after loading tanks and other military vehicles onto railway wagons, the western military district said on Wednesday. Russia has massed troops near Ukraine, fuelling fears Russia plans to attack its neighbour. Moscow denies such plans.

Russia's southern military district earlier on Wednesday said more forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing but NATO urged Moscow to prove it was pulling back, saying there were signs that more troops were on the way.

