Russia says it moved 10 bombers from annexed Crimea for drills -Ifx

18-02-2022
Russia has relocated 10 Sukhoi Su-24 bombers based in Crimea from the annexed peninsula to reserve air bases elsewhere as part of training exercises, the Interfax news agency cited the Black Sea Fleet as saying on Friday.

Russian military movements are being closely watched after Moscow said it had started pulling back some troops from areas near Ukraine. Kyiv and the West have disputed the assertion, saying some units and equipment appeared to be replaced by others.

