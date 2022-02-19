3 absconders arrested in Jammu, Samba
Three people, who had been evading arrest for past several years, were on Friday arrested in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Two of the absconders -- Nazir of R S Pura (Jammu) and Milkha of Gahti (Kathua) - were wanted in cases of trespassing and theft.
A police team of Bari Brahmana area (Samba) succeeded in apprehending the third absconder -- Sukhwinder Singh from Chatta area of Satwari, they said.
He was wanted in a case of rash driving and causing hurt to people in 2016, police added.
