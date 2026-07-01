Diplomacy at Sea: Tehran and Washington Navigate Indirect Talks

Indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington are currently underway in Doha, as confirmed by a senior Iranian official on Wednesday. These discussions aim to resolve issues concerning Iran's frozen assets and tensions in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The talks began Tuesday night, with Iranian representatives engaging in discussions alongside Qatari and Pakistani officials. The latter then conveyed Tehran's positions to U.S. counterparts, continuing the dialogue indirectly on Wednesday.

The current round of negotiations represents a significant diplomatic effort to thaw relations, addressing both regional and financial disputes involving key international players.