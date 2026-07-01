Pochettino Prepares for Intense Showdown Against Bosnia in FIFA Knockouts

The United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has labeled Bosnia and Herzegovina as formidable opponents before their Round of 32 World Cup clash at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. According to FIFA, Pochettino described the team as aggressive and disciplined, with a capable coach steering them.

Emphasizing the need to approach every match as crucial, the United States coach likened upcoming challenges to previous high-stakes matches in the tournament's lead-up. Pochettino, 54, highlighted the importance of maintaining intensity and sentiment from fixtures against teams such as Germany and Paraguay.

Preparedness for various scenarios, including penalty shootouts, was affirmed by Pochettino, as his team even collaborated with companies for enhancement. Despite the apparent competition, Pochettino reiterated caution, acknowledging Bosnia's strength and denying favoritism, noting World Cup unpredictability.

Contrastingly, Bosnia's coach Sergej Barbarez accepted the underdog status but hailed the match as an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities. While acknowledging the USA's superior ranking and experience, Barbarez maintained that his team would not shy away from the challenge, expressing a desire for the team to relish the competition.