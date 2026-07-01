Court Hears Final Arguments in Wrestling Federation Sexual Harassment Case

The Rouse Avenue court held final arguments against former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers. The case, linked to an FIR filed by wrestlers during Singh's tenure as WFI chief, saw arguments from both sides with further proceedings scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 14:52 IST
Court Hears Final Arguments in Wrestling Federation Sexual Harassment Case
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue court convened on Wednesday to hear the closing arguments in the sexual harassment case against former Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The session took place behind closed doors, focused on allegations brought forth by women wrestlers during Singh's term as the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The proceedings see Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar under trial, accused of harassment instances both within India and internationally. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ashwani Panwar, oversaw the final arguments put forth by senior advocate Rebecca John on behalf of the complainants, with these set to continue on Thursday.

Previously, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar had wrapped up their defense on Tuesday, spearheaded by advocate Rajiv Mohan and his team. Notably, on May 12, 2026, the court had also documented the statement of a Special Investigation Team member, with further witness accounts recorded. The case was propelled by an FIR from a woman wrestler, supported by a comprehensive 1,500-page charge sheet filed by Delhi Police.

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