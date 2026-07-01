Droughts and Diseases: France's Sugar Beet Woes

France's sugar beet production is facing critical challenges due to a prolonged drought and regulatory concerns. As the EU's top producer, the country is witnessing significant strain on its sugar markets.

The situation is dire, with no rain expected in key growing areas and disease concerns following a ban on certain pesticides. The weather pattern has already driven up sugar prices significantly.

Efforts are underway to address these challenges, but legislative delays could hinder immediate relief. As the farming community watches closely, the outcome of these debates is pivotal for the industry's future.