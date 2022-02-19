Left Menu

Ukraine rebels order troop mobilisation amid invasion fears

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 19-02-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 12:15 IST
Ukraine rebels order troop mobilisation amid invasion fears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation amid growing invasion fears.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region, released a statement Saturday announcing a full troop mobilisation and urging reservists to show up at military enlistment offices.

The move comes amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days that fueled Western fears that Moscow could use it as a pretext for an invasion.

On Friday, separatist authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk announced a mass evacuation of women, children and the elderly to neighbouring Russia. Shortly after the evacuation effort started, several explosions hit the rebel-controlled areas. The separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 and has killed over 14,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

