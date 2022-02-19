Rajasthan: Journalist arrested in REET paper leak cases
A news channel reporter was arrested on Saturday in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 REET paper leak case, police said. Based on interrogation of an accused in the case, Narendra, a gram sevak in Jalore district, the role of reporter Bablu Meena was found in the paper leak, Additional Director General of Police, Special Operations Group SOG, Ashok Rathore said in a statement.
- Country:
- India
A news channel reporter was arrested on Saturday in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case, police said. Based on interrogation of an accused in the case, Narendra, a gram sevak in Jalore district, the role of reporter Bablu Meena was found in the paper leak, Additional Director General of Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Ashok Rathore said in a statement. Meena hails from Dausa district and has been associated with a news channel for the last 10 years in Jalore, he said. Police said he had also appeared in the REET exam. The SOG has so far arrested 40 people in connection to paper leak incident that occurred in September last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meena
- REET
- Narendra
- Bablu Meena
- Jalore district
- Ashok Rathore
- Dausa
ALSO READ
PM Modi greets people on Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami
Taking forward years of efforts, climate action was given more importance in this year’s union budget: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad
Narendra Modi left farmers on roads amid Covid for a year; Congress would never do that: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Raje attacks Rajasthan govt over REET paper leak case
Hijab row spills into streets at Kundapur