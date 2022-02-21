New Russian deployments of armored equipment and troops near Ukraine -Maxar
There have been multiple new field deployments of armored equipment and troops in Russia near the border with Ukraine amid fears of an invasion, according to satellite imagery from U.S. company Maxar.
"This new activity represents a change in the pattern of the previously observed deployments of battle groups (tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery and support equipment)," Maxar said in a release on Sunday.
