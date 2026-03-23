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Pressure and Tragedy: The Randhawa-Bhullar Controversy

The family of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab government following his suicide, which he allegedly linked to harassment by ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. Randhawa's family demands Bhullar's arrest and complain of intimidation related to warehouse tenders. The incident has sparked a public outcry and political investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:22 IST
Pressure and Tragedy: The Randhawa-Bhullar Controversy
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The tragic suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa has stirred a significant controversy in Punjab, with his family demanding immediate action against former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. Randhawa, a manager at Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, reportedly took his life amid claims of being harassed over warehouse tender approvals.

Randhawa's family issued a 24-hour ultimatum for Bhullar's arrest, while a video of the deceased alluding to the harassment by Bhullar was circulated on social media. Evidence suggests intimidation tactics, including alleged threats involving Bhullar's father and personal assistant, prompting extensive public and media attention.

Punjab's Chief Minister has responded by initiating an impartial investigation, as Bhullar refutes the allegations and steps down from his ministerial role to ensure a fair probe. This high-profile case underscores issues of power abuse and has catalyzed political confrontation in the region.

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