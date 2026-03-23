Global Aviation Industry Turbulence Amid Soaring Jet Fuel Costs

The aviation industry is reeling from unprecedented surges in jet fuel prices, attributed to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This significant cost increase is compelling airlines globally to reassess their financial strategies and fare structures.

Fuel costs, which typically account for a sizable portion of airline expenses, have escalated dramatically from $85-$90 a barrel to as much as $200. In response, airlines like Air France-KLM and Air New Zealand have already announced measures such as raised ticket prices to counterbalance the financial strain.

While some airlines, such as IAG, have hedged against immediate impacts, others are forced to adjust quickly. From implementing surcharges, like Akasa Air, to requesting government support, as seen with Vietnam Airlines, the sector is under significant pressure to navigate this turbulent period.

(With inputs from agencies.)