Israel fires missiles on border positions inside Syria - Syrian military
Israel fired a number of missiles on positions in Syria's border province of Quneitra on Wednesday, causing "material damage," the Syrian military said in a statement. The statement didn't give details about the positions that came under attack. (Tuesday 2230 GMT) from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on the other side of a UN-supervised buffer zone. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack.
The statement didn't give details about the positions that came under attack. The missiles were launched at 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday 2230 GMT) from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on the other side of a UN-supervised buffer zone.
An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad against rebels seeking to end his family's 50-year rule.
