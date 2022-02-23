Left Menu

Israel fires missiles on border positions inside Syria - Syrian military

Israel fired a number of missiles on positions in Syria's border province of Quneitra on Wednesday, causing "material damage," the Syrian military said in a statement. The statement didn't give details about the positions that came under attack. (Tuesday 2230 GMT) from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on the other side of a UN-supervised buffer zone. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 23-02-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 11:13 IST
Israel fired a number of missiles on positions in Syria's border province of Quneitra on Wednesday, causing "material damage," the Syrian military said in a statement.

The statement didn't give details about the positions that came under attack. The missiles were launched at 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday 2230 GMT) from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on the other side of a UN-supervised buffer zone.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad against rebels seeking to end his family's 50-year rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

