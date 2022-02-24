Video shows politician raising sword during protest in Mumbai

A video surfaced on Wednesday purportedly showing Mumbai politician Mohit Kambhoj wielding a sword presented to him during a protest organized to hail the arrest of NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik by the ED in a money laundering case.

A police official said they were verifying the incident.

After the arrest of Malik, some BJP workers burst crackers outside the residence of Kambhoj at Santa Cruz in western suburbs.

One of the workers gave a sword to Kambhoj which he allegedly raised in the air. As the video surfaced, a police team reached the spot to look into the matter.

''Our team went to the spot and the verification process was on,'' said the official.

