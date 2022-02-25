Kremlin says sanctions will cause Moscow problems, but they will be resolved

The Kremlin said on Friday that sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine would cause problems for Moscow, but that those problems would be resolved.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on possible punitive measures against President Vladimir Putin and also said that Russia had deliberately reduced its dependence on foreign imports to protect itself against the threat of sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)