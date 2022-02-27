Left Menu

UN: At least 64 civilians killed in Ukraine

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 27-02-2022 06:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 06:17 IST
The United Nations said it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia's invasion on Thursday - though it believed the ''real figures are considerably higher'' because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs relayed the count late Saturday from the U.N. human rights office, which has strict methodologies and verification procedures about the toll from conflict.

OCHA also said damage to civilian infrastructure has deprived hundreds of thousands of people of access to electricity or water, and produced a map of ''humanitarian situations'' in Ukraine - mostly in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine.

The human rights office had reported early Friday an initial count by its staffers of at least 127 civilian casualties -- 25 people killed and 102 injured -- mostly from shelling and airstrikes.

