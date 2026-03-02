Left Menu

Ukraine's EU Accession: A Race Against Time Amidst Political Hurdles

Ukraine is on the verge of completing the technical requirements for starting EU accession talks. President Zelenskiy urges the EU to set a firm date for membership, essential for Ukraine's security amid ongoing tensions with Russia. However, Hungary's opposition and internal EU challenges hinder progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:32 IST
Amidst the backdrop of ongoing tension with Russia, Ukraine is nearing completion of the technical benchmarks essential to initiate discussions on its European Union membership, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday. He has pressed the EU for a definitive timeline for Ukraine's accession, stressing its significance for the nation's security.

Despite Ukraine being granted candidate status following Russia's invasion in February 2022, progress has stagnated due to Hungary's opposition. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, maintaining close ties with Russia, has obstructed the EU's unanimous approval process across critical accession clusters, further complicating Kyiv's journey.

Ukraine views EU membership as crucial for its post-conflict recovery and cites it in peace negotiations with Russia. Nonetheless, EU officials highlight the need for substantial governance reforms in Ukraine, spanning transparency, corruption, and law, before full integration can occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

