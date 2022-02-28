Left Menu

"Very probable" that Swiss will freeze Russian assets - president

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-02-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 00:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Sunday that it was "very probable" that neutral Switzerland would follow the European Union (EU) on Monday in sanctioning Russia and freezing Russian assets in the Alpine country.

Cassis, interviewed on French-language Swiss public television, said that the seven-member Federal Council would meet on Monday and review recommendations by the departments of finance and economy.

Asked whether Switzerland -- a major financial centre and commodities trading hub -- would follow the EU in freezing Russian assets, he said: "It is very probable that the government will decide to do so tomorrow, but I cannot anticipate decisions not yet taken."

