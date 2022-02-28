Belarus exchange to push back start of trading by one hour
The Belarusian currency and stock exchange said it would push back the start of trading by one hour on Monday as the market braced for a huge sell-off in the face of crippling sanctions against neighbouring Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's central bank has ordered professional stock market participants to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities from Monday morning, an internal document showed.
