Slovakia will ask Frontex to help secure border with Ukraine
Slovakia will ask the European Union's border and coastguard agency Frontex to help secure the country's border with Ukraine that has been under pressure due to tens of thousands of refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country's interior ministry said on Monday.
"Despite the Slovak government's decision to strengthen the Slovak-Ukraine border protection by personnel of the armed forces, we will also ask for support from Frontex," the ministry said in a statement, without giving details on the requested support.
