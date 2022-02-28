Ukraine-Russia talks at the border are continuing - Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:26 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Talks between Ukraine and Russia are continuing at the Belarussian border, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter on Monday.
Negotiations started earlier in the day. Ukraine's goal is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, according to the presidency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Mykhailo Podolyak
- Russia
- Russian
- Belarussian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown