Left Menu

Nepal's transgender activist wins International Women of Courage award

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:41 IST
Nepal's transgender activist wins International Women of Courage award
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's transgender activist Bhumika Shrestha has bagged the US Department of States' prestigious International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award 2022 for her dedication to improving the lives of the LGBTI community.

This is the second year in a row that a Nepali has won the award. Last year, Muskan Khatun won the award for her work against acid attacks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host the annual IWOC Awards in a virtual ceremony, according to a statement by the US embassy here.

US First Lady Dr Jill Biden will deliver her remarks during the event, which will be live streamed online on Monday, March 14.

The 2022 IWOC Award ceremony will honour 12 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all.

Transgender activist Shrestha has advocated for gender minority rights and social justice.

Despite stigma and biases against transgender people, Shrestha helped lead the movement for gender minority recognition.

Mainly due to her activism, in 2007, Nepal’s Supreme Court ruled that individuals could be identified as a “third/other gender” on citizenship documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022