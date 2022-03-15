Russia says it will offer its own UN resolution on Ukraine humanitarian situation

Russia will put forth its own draft of a resolution regarding humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Answering a reporter's question, ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also said Russia will stop its invasion when the goals of its special military operation are achieved in Ukraine, including demilitarization. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey)

