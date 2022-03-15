Russia says it will offer its own UN resolution on Ukraine humanitarian situation
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 19:27 IST
Russia will put forth its own draft of a resolution regarding humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday.
Answering a reporter's question, ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also said Russia will stop its invasion when the goals of its special military operation are achieved in Ukraine, including demilitarization. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Moscow
- Vassily Nebenzia
- Ukraine
- United Nations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
Exxon faces new pressure over dealings with Russia's Rosneft
FOREX-Rouble set to dive, euro slides after West steps up Russia sanctions