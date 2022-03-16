Ukraine official says Russia talks are very difficult, sees room for compromise
A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia on ending the war were very difficult but said there was "certainly room for compromise," adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday. "We'll continue tomorrow - it's a very difficult... There are fundamental contradictions but there is certainly room for compromise," tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia on ending the war were very difficult but said there was "certainly room for compromise," adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday.
"We'll continue tomorrow - it's a very difficult... negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions but there is certainly room for compromise," tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Talks had resumed via a video link on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials played up hopes the war could end sooner than expected, saying Moscow may be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government on Kyiv by force.
In a hint of possible compromise, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was prepared to accept security guarantees that stop short of its long-term objective of NATO membership, which Moscow opposes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Mykhailo Podolyak
- Russia
- Zelenskiy
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Kyiv
ALSO READ
US expels 12 diplomats from Russia’s mission to UN, Moscow calls its hostile action
EU lawmakers to call Russia a "rogue state" at emergency session with Zelenskiy
Moscow says EU supplying Ukraine with arms in 'Russophobic frenzy'
Rouble pares heavy losses in Moscow but falls outside Russia
World News Roundup: Ukraine, rights groups say Russia used cluster & vacuum bombs; Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges EU: 'Do prove that you are with us" and more