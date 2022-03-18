Germany's Scholz urges ceasefire in call with Russia's Putin
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:17 IST
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, a German government spokesperson said.
In their nearly hour-long conversation, Scholz also stressed that the humanitarian situation needed to be improved and progress needed to be made in finding a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, said the spokesperson.
