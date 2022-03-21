Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in Egypt to meet president -WAM
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrived in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to meet Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, state news agency WAM reported.
