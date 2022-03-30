Left Menu

Norwegian judge to head UN rights inquiry

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The UN's top human rights body has chosen a Norwegian former judge at the European Court of Human Rights to head a three-member panel to investigate possible abuses and violations in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Erik Møse, formerly president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, will be joined by Jasminka Dzumhur, the human rights ombudsperson in Bosnia, and Pablo de Greiff of Colombia, a political theorist who has specialized in justice issues, on the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine.

The UN backed Human Rights Council created the commission earlier this month.

The three panel members will lead a team that has a one-year mandate to "to establish the facts, circumstances and root causes'' of any human rights violations and abuses in Ukraine that could eventually contribute to international justice over the war.

