Russia will respond to EU sanctions, says clash with Moscow not good for bloc - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 05:48 IST
Russia will respond to European Union sanctions and says the 27-nation bloc might realize that a confrontation with Moscow is not in its interests, RIA cited a senior foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

"The actions of the EU will not remain unanswered ... the irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans," Nikolai Kobrinets told the news agency.

