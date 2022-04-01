Left Menu

IMF deal crucial for Tunisia, says economy minister

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 01-04-2022
IMF deal crucial for Tunisia, says economy minister
Tunisia needs a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if it is to regain confidence among international lenders, n economy minister Samir Saied said on Friday.

The North African nation is in the midst of its worst financial crisis and is in talks with the IMF for a financial rescue package that would require Tunisia to implement unpopular reforms including wage freezes and reduced subsidies.

A reform package was rejected by the powerful UGTT labor union UGTT, which also threatened a general strike. (Reporting By Mohamed Argoubi and Tarek Amara Editing by David Goodman)

