IMF deal crucial for Tunisia, says economy minister

Tunisia needs a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if it is to regain confidence among international lenders, n economy minister Samir Saied said on Friday.
The North African nation is in the midst of its worst financial crisis and is in talks with the IMF for a financial rescue package that would require Tunisia to implement unpopular reforms including wage freezes and reduced subsidies.
A reform package was rejected by the powerful UGTT labor union UGTT, which also threatened a general strike. (Reporting By Mohamed Argoubi and Tarek Amara Editing by David Goodman)
