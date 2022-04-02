Illegal gun factory busted in Dumka, 6 arrested
- Country:
- India
An illegal gun factory was busted in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday and six people were arrested, police said.
A joint team of Jharkhand Police and Kolkata Police raided the factory, located in Sarua village in Muffasil police station area, they said.
A large number of unfinished pistols and revolvers were seized in the raid, Superintendent of Police of Dumka Ambar Lakra told PTI.
Six people from Bihar and Jharkhand, including a woman, were arrested, he said.
The raid was conducted based on inputs provided by a person arrested by the Kolkata Police, the officer said.
The unfinished firearms were being sent to Munger in Bihar for assembling, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Process to translate, publish original Buddhist manuscripts from Nalanda, Vikramshila underway: Bihar minister
Bihar: 2 Uzbekistan women arrested for illegally entering India
People throng at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple to celebrate Holi
Special screening of 'The Kashmir Files' for Bihar MLAs, MLCs on March 25
Process to translate, publish original Buddhist manuscripts from Nalanda, Vikramshila underway: Bihar minister