UK foreign minister says war crimes have taken place in Ukraine

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday it is "very clear" that war crimes have been committed by Russian military forces against civilians in Ukraine. On Sunday, Reuters saw corpses in Bucha including one man who lay sprawled by the roadside with his hands tied behind his back and a bullet wound to his head.

04-04-2022
British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday it is "very clear" that war crimes have been committed by Russian military forces against civilians in Ukraine. On Sunday, Reuters saw corpses in Bucha including one man who lay sprawled by the roadside with his hands tied behind his back and a bullet wound to his head. The city's deputy mayor said that 50 dead residents had been victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops.

"We are all appalled by the scenes in Bucha, the butchery, the clear evidence of sexual crime, of the targeting of innocent civilians and it is very clear that war crimes have taken place," Truss said at a press conference in Poland. "Now as to the question of genocide, that is a matter for the courts to determine."

