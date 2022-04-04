Ukraine says Russia is preparing eastern assault, attack on Kharkiv
Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday Russia is preparing to launch a fresh assault in eastern Ukraine to try to take the city of Kharkiv and encircle Ukraine's heavily fortified eastern frontline. Russia was also preparing medical facilities for a potential influx of casualties among its troops, he said at a briefing.
Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday Russia is preparing to launch a fresh assault in eastern Ukraine to try to take the city of Kharkiv and encircle Ukraine's heavily fortified eastern frontline. Russia was attacking the towns of Rubizhne and Popasna in Luhansk region to lay the way for an assault on the regional capital of Severodonetsk and also massing forces to capture the besieged port of Mariupol, defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.
Reuters could not confirm the reports and Motuzyanyk did not provide any evidence to back up his account. Severodonetsk and Mariupol lie at the northernmost and southernmost ends of Ukraine's several-hundred kilometre "line of contact", the ceasefire line that Ukrainian forces have held against Russian-backed separatist forces in Donbas since 2015.
Motuzyanyk said Russian units were moving out of Belarus and into Russia, and Moscow was readying fuel and ammunition stockpiles in areas bordering east Ukraine. Russia was also preparing medical facilities for a potential influx of casualties among its troops, he said at a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
Ukraine refuses to surrender besieged Mariupol
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'
Ukraine says no to Russia demands of laying down arms in Mariupol