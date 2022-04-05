Ukraine president says military situation in Mariupol very difficult

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said Ukraine's efforts to push back Russian troops from Mariupol were facing difficulties.

In a televised interview with local media, Zelenskiy said the military situation in the southern port city was "very difficult."

He also said Turkey had proposed a plan to help evacuate wounded people and dead bodies from the city, but cautioned that the initiative depended on the will of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

