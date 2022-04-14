Rijiju says security agencies will handle attacks on minorities in Kashmir

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said normalcy has returned to Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted the recent attacks on minorities in Kashmir will be handled by security agencies.

The Union minister said there were still some incidents of violence in Kashmir but such things are common to the entire country.

''But, broadly, the normalcy what we see in the entire Kashmir valley is such a wonderful thing for everybody -- for the people who live here, for the people who want to visit this heavenly beautiful place, as well as for the country. It is in the interest of everyone to secure peace in the entire area,'' Rijiju said on the sidelines of a function here.

There has been a spurt in attacks on civilians in Kashmir over the past two weeks. In the latest set of incidents, militants killed one local Rajput Hindu in Kulgam district while five other persons -- four non-local labourers and one local Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper -- were injured in four separate attacks.

''These will be handled by security agencies. (Under) the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, things are being taken care of. I am very happy to see that normalcy has returned to Kashmir,'' he said.

On the tourist arrivals in Kashmir this year, Rijiju said Jammu and Kashmir plays a leadership role in the tourism sector in the country.

''The valley is not just beautiful, but there is so much to see and do -- its culture, handicraft, activities and the basic character of the people. There can be a lot to show to the people across the world. Be it sports or culture, Kashmir is moving forward fast and its benefits will reach everyone,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)