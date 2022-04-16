Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 16:55 IST
Court upholds order directing CBI to withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Saturday upheld an order directing the CBI to withdraw the lookout circular against Amnesty International India Board chair Aakar Patel.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, however, set aside the direction issued to the CBI director to make a written apology to Patel for the agency's action against him.

A magisterial court had on April 7 directed the probe agency to withdraw the LOC immediately and apologies to Patel, and file a compliance report by April 30.

Patel had approached the magisterial court submitting that he was stopped by immigration authorities at the Bangalore International Airport while boarding a flight to the US.

He had claimed that the action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel abroad.

