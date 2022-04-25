Left Menu

Russia says it will halt hostilities to let civilians leave besieged steel plant on Monday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-04-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 15:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry said its troops would halt hostilities to allow civilians to leave the besieged steel plant Azovstal in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol from 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on Monday.

The ministry said any civilians trapped at the facility could leave in whichever direction they chose.

