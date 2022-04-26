White House: More sanctions against Russia likely
The U.S. is likely to impose more economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and "no one is safe from our sanctions," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Psaki would not comment specifically on a Wall Street Journal report that the reported mother of three of Russian President Vladimir Putin's children had so far not been sanctioned to avoid riling Putin.
