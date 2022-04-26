Russia hits Wikimedia Foundation with additional fine -TASS
A Russian court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation an additional 2 million roubles ($26,900) after an earlier penalty for not deleting articles Russia has demanded it remove, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia has objected to articles that it says contain inaccurate information about what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
($1 = 74.3480 roubles)
