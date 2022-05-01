Sweden says Russian plane violated its airspace
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden has said that a Russian military plane violated its airspace.
The incident happened late Friday in the Baltic Sea near the island of Bornholm.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Swedish Armed Forces said a Russian AN-30 propeller plane flew toward Swedish airspace and briefly entered it before leaving the area.
The Swedish Air Force scrambled fighter jets which photographed the Russian plane.
Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish public radio that the violation was “unacceptable” and “unprofessional.” In a similar incident in early March four Russian warplanes violated Swedish airspace over the Baltic Sea.
Sweden and neighbouring Finland are both considering NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has warned that such a move would have consequences, without giving specifics.
