Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation possible on Sunday
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 16:18 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city of Mariupol could be possible on Sunday, local officials said.
Mariupol's city council and the local governor told residents who wished to leave for the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to gather at an evacuation point in Mariupol at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Mariupol
- Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian leaders to go to bank, IMF meetings
Zelenskyy: Russian oil ban key step to peace
At least two die in Russian attacks across Ukraine - officials
Russia-Ukraine war: Darnytsky district in Kyiv hit by Russian shelling
Ukraine working with Turkey, understands parallel ties to Russia -Ukrainian diplomat