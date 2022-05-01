Left Menu

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation possible on Sunday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 16:18 IST
Representative Image.
An evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city of Mariupol could be possible on Sunday, local officials said.

Mariupol's city council and the local governor told residents who wished to leave for the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to gather at an evacuation point in Mariupol at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

