Nationwide 'No Kings' Rally Sparks Anti-Trump Sentiment Across the U.S.

Widespread protests erupted across the United States as the 'No Kings' rallies mobilized thousands against President Donald Trump's controversial policies, marking a notable increase in smaller community participation.

Major cities like New York, Dallas, and Washington saw significant turnouts, with protesters denouncing immigration crackdowns and military actions, as well as highlighting casualties caused by federal officers.

Critics, including politicians and celebrities, emphasized the urgency of the movement ahead of November's midterms, reflecting growing dissent in key suburban areas and traditionally Republican states.

(With inputs from agencies.)