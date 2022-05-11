Left Menu

Congress leader KV Thomas to campaign for LDF candidate in upcoming Thrikkakara assembly bypoll

Senior Congress leader KV Thomas on Wednesday confirmed that he will campaign for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Dr Jo Joseph in the upcoming by-poll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

Senior Congress leader KV Thomas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader KV Thomas on Wednesday confirmed that he will campaign for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Dr Jo Joseph in the upcoming by-poll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "I had made it clear that I would work for LDF candidate Dr Jo Joseph for the Thrikkakara bypoll. I will also participate in the meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tomorrow in Thrikkakara... it is my obligation and commitment to development in Kerala."

Justifying his action, the leader said that development is his ideology. He did not make decisions for Thrikkakara only but for the development of the people of the state and country also. Meanwhile, in a veiled attack against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Thomas said KPCC has been trying to isolate him unnecessarily, therefore he took this decision.

However, he further clarified that he is a Congressman and belonged to Congress culture. "Since 2018, KPCC has been trying to isolate me unnecessarily, that is why I have to make a decision...But I am Congressman, I belong to the Congress culture. Let them decide," Thomas said.

The assembly bypoll will be held on May 31 and the counting will be on June 3. Thrikkakara assembly is situated in the Ernakulam district. Thomas has been elected five times to Lok Sabha from Ernakulam. (ANI)

