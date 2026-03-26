Kerala CM Labels Congress as BJP's 'B-team'; Criticizes Rahul Gandhi
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him and his party the 'B-team' of the BJP. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi accused Kerala's CPI(M) of colluding with BJP and failing to deliver job promises. Kerala's assembly elections are set for April 9.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, describing them as the 'B-team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vijayan accused Congress of mimicking the BJP's positions rather than understanding their past errors.
As the Kerala legislative assembly elections approach, scheduled for a single-phase vote on April 9 with results to be declared on May 4, Vijayan criticized Rahul Gandhi for his lack of political acumen in a press conference held in Ernakulam. The chief minister remarked on Gandhi's inability to learn from past experiences, while labeling Congress as the BJP's auxiliary unit.
The statement followed Gandhi's accusations against the ruling Left Democratic Alliance (LDF), alleging a covert alliance with the BJP. During the launch of the United Democratic Alliance's campaign in Kozhikode, Gandhi criticized Vijayan for not delivering on job promises, echoing national grievances against BJP's unmet employment targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kerala
- Chief Minister
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- BJP
- LDF
- UDF
- elections
- Ernakulam
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