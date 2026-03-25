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Bandh Shuts Down Malkangiri: Congress Rallies on Paddy and LPG Ails

Normal life in Malkangiri district, Odisha, was disrupted by a 12-hour bandh organized by the Congress. The protest, sparked by stalled paddy procurement and LPG shortages, saw road blockades and shutdown of businesses and schools. The Congress demanded immediate action on paddy procurement and LPG supply concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:32 IST
Bandh Shuts Down Malkangiri: Congress Rallies on Paddy and LPG Ails
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Malkangiri district in Odisha experienced a major disruption on Wednesday following a 12-hour bandh called by the Congress. This demonstration aimed to address critical issues, notably the halted procurement of paddy and a scarcity of LPG supply, which have been plaguing the region.

Commercial activities, educational institutions, and multiple offices suspended operations due to the shutdown, which began at 6 a.m. Congress workers also staged road blockades at various points, including a state highway, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement throughout the southern part of the district. Despite the bandh, emergency services remained operational under police authorization.

Congress leader Gobind Patra highlighted that the almost complete halt in paddy procurement was causing severe hardships for farmers, especially after crop damage from unseasonal rains. The party's demands include government provision of compensation and improved supply of essential commodities like LPG, petrol, and diesel. Should there be a failure to resolve these issues by month's end, further protests before the district collector's office are planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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