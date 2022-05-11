Left Menu

After Punjab blast, Haryana to form anti-terrorist squad

Following the blast in Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS)will be formed in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 11-05-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 23:03 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the blast in Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said an anti-terrorism squad (ATS) will be formed in the state. "Anti-Terrorism Squad will be formed in which DIG and SP rank officers will also be appointed. Night vision CCTV cameras should be installed in crowded areas and government offices, buildings in Haryana where criminal incidents can be committed," Vij told ANI.

"A campaign will be launched to strengthen the inspection and inspection of tenants in Haryana so that no unknown and anti-social person is living in someone's house using a fake identity," said the Minister. On May 5, four terror suspects were arrested in Karnal, Haryana. Police recovered three IEDs weighing 2.5 kg each from their possession.

A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 at around 7.45 pm o Monday. No casualty was reported. Central Intelligence agencies found the role of suspected overground workers of Khalistani extremists group associated with Pakistan-based terrorists in the incident.

On May 9, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police issued an alert in the state in the view of Khalistani elements in neighbouring states and the installing banners and graffiti of Khalistan on the outer boundary of Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

